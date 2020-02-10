Common basic data set (CBDS) and assessment component files for use by software suppliers developing management information systems.

Common basic data set

The CBDS defines data items used in government, school and local authority software systems.

You can find earlier documents related to the CBDS on the National Archives website. Note: the search function is not available on archived content so please use the filters on the left of each page.

  1. Common basic data set (CBDS): database
    • Guidance
  2. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2019
    • Transparency data
  3. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2018
    • Transparency data
  4. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2017
    • Transparency data
  5. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2016
    • Transparency data
  6. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2015
    • Transparency data
  7. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2014
    • Transparency data
  8. Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2013
    • Transparency data

Assessment component files

These files specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils’ attainment in the national curriculum.

  1. Assessment component files: 2020
    • Guidance
  2. Assessment component files: 2019
    • Guidance
  3. Assessment component files: 2018
    • Guidance
  4. Assessment component files: 2017
    • Guidance
  5. Assessment component files: 2016
    • Guidance
Published 7 February 2014
Last updated 10 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Assessment component files: 2020'.

  2. Added 'Common basic data set (CBDS): requests for change (RFC) 2019'.

  3. Added 'Assessment component files: 2019' to the collection.

  4. Added 2018 assessment files

  5. Added RFCs for 2018.

  6. Added RFCs for 2017.

  7. Added assessment component files, which specify the framework against which teachers assess pupils’ attainment in the national curriculum.

  8. Added a requests for change (RFC) page for 2016.

  9. First published.

