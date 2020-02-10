Outcome of a November 2019 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Prohibition order: Mr Nick Lucas PDF , 577KB, 28 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 0261335

Teacher’s date of birth: 10 October 1971

Location teacher worked: Nottinghamshire, East Midlands of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 18 November 2019 to 20 November 2019

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Nick Lucas formerly employed in Nottinghamshire, East Midlands of England. The proceedings were held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Paradise Way, Walsgrave Triangle, Coventry at 9.30am on 18 November 2019 to 20 November 2019.

