This expanded Announcement of Opportunity closes at 17:00 on 15 May 2020 (or earlier if all funds have been awarded).

Documents

Application form: SPIN 2020

Final report: SPIN 2020

Details

The UK Space Agency, supported by its delivery partner the Satellite Applications Catapult, is making up to £75,000 available under its “SPIN” placement award scheme for projects that can be carried out by an undergraduate or postgraduate student in a relevant discipline over a period of 8 or more weeks in the summer (applicants must be registered with an educational establishment at the time of their application).

This is a competitive process which offers small grants up to a maximum of £3,000 for each award. The scheme is run to support the provision of paid work placements across the sector and to fulfil the skills and careers aims and objectives of the UK Space Agency’s education programme, as set out in its Education, Skills and Outreach Strategy. Eligible host organisations include small and medium enterprises (SMEs), universities, charities, not-for-profits or UK government agencies who can propose an inspirational space oriented project which will develop the skills that the sector needs in their future workforce.

This in turn supports the aims of the UK Space Agency by providing a context for students to experience the breadth of opportunities that the sector can offer, developing skills crucial to the success of the sector, supporting the growth of businesses within the sector and raising awareness of the UK’s space programme and STEM subjects in general.

What projects are suitable?

Your project may be targeted at a student of a specific discipline, or simply describe the skills you are looking for. You may use it to highlight critical future skills that your business will require. It should outline a piece of work or role which will take a minimum of 8 weeks and be designed to enhance the skillset of the successful applicant whilst providing them with a business context in which to apply their skills.

The placement will vary from organisation to organisation and may involve:

a piece of research or a small project that would otherwise not be done

working as part of a team on a product or client-focused project, or something more independent.

Placements may be extended beyond 8 weeks, by mutual agreement between the host organisation and the successful applicant.

We anticipate the following schedule:

opening of award scheme – 10 February 2020

received applications will be reviewed every 2 weeks by the panel, and successful applicants notified immediately the final deadline for placement proposals, should funds not be exhausted before this, will be 17:00 on 15 May 2020.

projects will be advertised to students on the SPIN website for 4 weeks

student applications will be sent to hosts immediately after the closing date for shortlisting and selection

we ask that all hosts review student applications immediately, make selections within 10 working days of closing date, and inform unsuccessful applicants within 15 working days.

successful candidate and host are invited to attend SPIN Induction Day at the Satellite Applications Catapult on Monday, 15 June 2020.

SPIN Showcase Event 2020 will be held during the autumn term 2020.

You will receive a notification of your application being accepted within 48 hours of sending. If you do not receive this, we have probably not received your application.

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.