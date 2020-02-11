Guidance about teaching personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) education in England.

Documents

Details

This is for:

school leaders

school staff

It applies to local-authority-maintained schools.

All schools should make provision for PSHE , drawing on good practice. Schools are also free to include other subjects or topics of their choice in planning and designing their own programme of education.

The current sex and relationships education statutory guidance includes personal, social, health and economic education ( PSHE ).

Updated statutory guidance will come into effect from September 2020.

The revised curriculum subjects will be:

relationships education (primary)

relationships and sex education (RSE) (secondary)

health education (state-funded primary and secondary)

Read more about the consultation and new statutory guidance.

11 February 2020 Updated details on previous funding, removed outdated details on drug and alcohol education, and added information about changes from September 2020. 25 June 2019 Added information about updated statutory guidance for 2020. 11 September 2013 First published.