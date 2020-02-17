Find out how to become an educational psychologist and how to get funding for our educational psychology training scheme.
Overview
Educational psychologists assess individual children and young people at school. They support school staff with specialist advice to help children with special educational needs.
Funding is available to train to become an educational psychologist. There are 203 funded places available each year for 2020, 2021, 2022.
The Association of Educational Psychologists (AEP) run the central application process for all Educational Psychology Funded Training places.
More information about the funding available, the application criteria, which universities offer the training and how to apply can be found on the AEP website.
