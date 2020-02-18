Guidance for awarding organisations submitting technical and applied qualifications for school and college performance tables.
14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2023 performance tables
Ref: DfE-00036-2020PDF, 182KB, 22 pages
14 to 19 qualifications technical guide: 2020 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00307-2017PDF, 333KB, 42 pages
14 to 19 qualifications inclusion application process guide: 2020 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00196-2016PDF, 169KB, 10 pages
14 to 19 qualifications technical guide: 2019 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00195-2016PDF, 611KB, 42 pages
14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2017 and 2018 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00453-2014PDF, 1.21MB, 36 pages
16 to 19 qualifications technical guide: 2017 and 2018 performance tables
Ref: DFE-00454-2014PDF, 1.61MB, 45 pages
These guidance documents explain the:
- requirements of the technical and applied qualifications for 14- to 16-year-olds and for 16- to 19-year olds that are included in performance tables
- process for submitting qualifications to DfE
DfE has now lifted the September 2018 moratorium for key stage 4 qualifications and will consider submissions from awarding organisations.
The closing date for submissions is 30 April 2020.
This moratorium will continue for the 16 to 18 performance tables while the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 and below is underway. See the lists of technical and vocational qualifications approved for reporting in the school and college performance tables.Published 16 August 2016
Last updated 18 February 2020 + show all updates
Added '14 to 16 qualifications technical guide: 2023 performance tables'.
Updated document '14 to 19 qualifications inclusion application process guide: 2020 performance tables'.
Updated to add 2020 technical guide and application process guide.
First published.
