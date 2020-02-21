Documents relating to Ofqual's requirements to meet the Business Impact Target

The Small Business, Enterprise and Employment (SBEE) Act 2015, as amended by the Enterprise Act 2016, brought Ofqual and other statutory regulators into the scope of the government’s Business Impact Target (BIT).

The government’s policy objectives for the BIT are to provide a wider focus for the reduction of regulatory burdens on business, to improve transparency around the impact of regulation and to provide greater incentives for regulators to deliver policies that better meet the needs of business.

Documents published here relate to our requirement to summarise any qualifying or non qualifying regulatory provisions under the terms of the SBEE Act.

Documents