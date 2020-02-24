FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure, and the Minister of State for Universities’ letter to the chair.
FE Commissioner Intervention Summary: National College For Advanced Transport and Infrastructure (NCATI)
Ref: DfE-00046-2020PDF, 223KB, 14 pages
Letter from the Minister of State for Universities to the National College For Advanced Transport and Infrastructure
PDF, 151KB, 2 pages
A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure. The review involved intervention visits on 14 and 15 January 2020.
The letter from Minister Donelan, Minister of State for Universities, to the chair of National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.
We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.
