Call to run a project to assess the skills profile of employed people and provide digital skills training which up-skills the workforce and supports SMEs to adopt new technologies.

Details

The programme must deliver highly responsive skills provision to meet business andindustry needs. Activities should:

Provide practical support through coaching, advice, consultancy and mentoring to individuals seeking to improve digital skills to support SMEs to utilise digital technology to improve their products and competitiveness.

Assess the current skills profile of the individual, with a bespoke training plan which relates to the sector in which they are employed and the employer’s needs and to develop the appropriate training option or provide access to it.

Drive up skills levels, focusing on the digital skills being sought by employers or those identified through delivery that will make an impact on the SME business.

Deliver skills provision which offers both accredited and non-accredited skills training which is innovative and responsive to local skills needs.

Encourage more women to engage in digital skills and help address the gender employment and wage gap.

Foster an aspirational, digital and enterprising culture in SMEs.

The programmes of activity must be delivered across the whole of the Humber. Applicants must demonstrate how they will ensure that is achieved and that participants in each local authority area of the Humber take part in the programme (Hull, East Riding, North and North East Lincolnshire).

For more information, download the call specification.

Location

The project must cover the Humber LEP area.

Value

Approximately £1m of ESF is available.

Deadlines

Full application deadline: 3 June 2020

Completion date

Projects must be completed no later than 3 years and 6 months after the proposed project start date, however the ESF Managing Authority reserves the right to vary the maximum duration in exceptional circumstances. All ESF Projects must be completed by 31st December 2023. Project costs cannot be incurred beyond this date.

Full Application Submission

To apply for funding under this call you will need to complete and submit your Full Application via the ECLAIMS IT System.

Please note: the ECLAIMS IT System can only be access from within the UK.

Full Applications submitted in the ECLAIMS IT System after the call closing date shown above and on the call specification will not be appraised.

If you do not already have access to the ECLAIMS IT system, please request an ‘ECLAIMS External Access Form’ by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You will need to request an External Access Form for each person in your organisation who requires access.

It is your responsibility to ensure you request and activate your ECLAIMS access in sufficient time. We strongly advise that you obtain and activate your ECLAIMS access at least 2 weeks prior to the advertised call closure date, if not sooner.

You are also advised to read the details in the call specification in order to produce an application that complies with the requirements and meets the needs set out in the ESF Operational Programme. All this information, the related guidance and the European Social Fund Operational Programme can be found from our homepage.

The published ESF Online Full Application Guidance also provides step-by-step advice on how to complete your Full Application using the ECLAIMS IT system. ESF Online Full Application Guidance.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources As part of Budget 2020, the government conducted an internal review of Resources Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A Resources The Government has confirmed its 2024 target for the National Living W

Technical Support

If you encounter any technical difficulties completing or submitting your Full Application via the ECLAIMS IT system, please send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The technical support operating hours are Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm and it is your responsibility to ensure you seek and technical advice in sufficient time to complete and submit your Full Application before the published call closure date.

The Managing Authority reserves the right to reject applications which are incomplete or not submitted in a timely and compliant way.

Contact details

If you have any questions about the Call Specification or ESF Online Full Application Guidance, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . This address should not be used to request technical support.