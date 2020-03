Guidance and advice about coronavirus (COVID-19) in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students.

This guidance is to help schools and other educational settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about coronavirus (COVID-19).

It includes information about:

educational provision for vulnerable children and children of key workers

the closure of educational settings

free school meals arrangements

Documents