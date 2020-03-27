What schools will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Details

This guidance is for schools in England including:

local-authority-maintained schools

academies

free schools

alternative provision schools

pupil referral units

special schools

independent schools

It sets out the principles we’d like all schools to follow.

We will update this guidance as we have further information available.

DfE coronavirus helpline

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.



Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.