Guidance for schools and colleges to support them keeping children safe, including online, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers

HTML

Details

This guidance is for schools, colleges and education providers including:

  • local-authority-maintained schools (including maintained nursery schools)
  • academies including:
    • multi-academy trusts
    • free schools
    • alternative provision (AP) academies
  • pupil referral units
  • independent schools
  • further education (FE) colleges
  • sixth-form colleges
  • institutions designated as being in the FE sector
  • other FE providers, funded by ESFA, such as:
    • 16 to 19 academies
    • independent learning providers
    • special post-16 institutions

It aims to support schools and colleges to keep children safe.

Published 27 March 2020