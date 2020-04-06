Ofqual
How GCSEs, AS & A levels will be awarded in summer 2020
Ofqual sets out details for schools, colleges, students, parents & carers on how GCSEs and A levels will be awarded following the cancellation of this year’s exams.
Enhanced rules for performance table Technical Awards confirmed
Decisions follow an analysis of consultation responses into how qualifications listed on DfE Key Stage 4 performance tables should be regulated.
Drivers of choice for vocational and technical qualifications
Ofqual research on the factors which drive decisions in schools, colleges and training providers over which vocational and technical qualifications to offer.
Ofqual analytics and interactive apps
Our award-winning apps display data on academic and vocational qualifications. You can explore the data in different ways, for example GCSE results by year, English county and gender.
You can contact the team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Ask Ofqual - common questions answered
Videos and animations to provide guidance on common questions our Public Enquiries team receive
What Ofqual does
The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) regulates qualifications, examinations and assessments in England.
Ofqual is a non-ministerial department.
Sally Collier Chief Regulator, Ofqual Roger Taylor Chair, Ofqual Sean Pearce Chief Operating Officer, Ofqual Dr Michelle Meadows Executive Director for Strategy, Risk and Research, Ofqual Phil Beach CBE Executive Director for Vocational and Technical Qualifications, Ofqual Julie Swan Executive Director for General Qualifications, Ofqual
Contact Ofqual
Earlsdon Park
53-55 Butts Road
Coventry
CV1 3BH
United Kingdom
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Telephone
0300 303 3344
In line with current public health guidance, Ofqual staff are all now working from home. We are not currently able to receive post to our office, so please do not send items by mail.
The phone line is open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm except bank holidays.
If you are calling about updated arrangements for exams in summer 2020, you can find our most recent statement in the Latest from Ofqual section. The Department for Education has also set up a coronavirus helpline for queries related to educational establishments in England - the number is 0800 046 8687.
