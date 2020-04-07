Guidance on funding available to schools to support them with costs associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Details

This guidance gives details on additional funding available to schools to cover costs related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It covers the period up to the end of the 2019 to 2020 summer term. We will publish further guidance in June with more details of the claims process.

We will review this guidance as the situation on the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak develops and update it if necessary.

