Consultation on MBP draft outline content

Details
We welcome views on the draft outline content for the T Level in Media, Broadcast and Production . This content has been developed by T Level panels of experts and will be used by awarding bodies to develop this technical qualification.

T Levels are new two-year, technical study programmes that will be available across 11 industry routes. Alongside apprenticeships and A levels, T Levels will be one of the three major options available to students aged 16 – 19.

T Level panels of experts set out the knowledge and skills required for each T Level, based on the same occupational standards as apprenticeships. This ensures that individuals taking T Levels can develop the technical knowledge and skills required by employers in that industry.  

The first three T Levels (in Education and Childcare, Construction and Digital) are currently in development, and will be available for delivery to students from September 2020.

We are now consulting on the outline content for further T Levels, which will be rolled out from 2023 onwards.

The Institute for Apprenticeships oversees the development and approval of the standards, qualifications and occupational maps for T Levels and apprenticeships. In addition to their role in approving apprenticeship standards, the Institute’s Route Panels - made up of employers and industry experts – are scrutinising the outline content for all T Levels. The Institute will also award and manage contracts for the development of T Levels.

Why we are seeking your views

Draft outline content has been submitted for one T Level pathway within the Creative and Design route:

In Media, Broadcast and Production:

  • Creative Media Technician
  • Content Creation and Production
  • Events and Venue Technician

We are seeking your views to help ensure that the content captures the right knowledge, skills and performance outcomes that will enable students to enter employment within their chosen occupational specialisms. Our Route Panels of employer experts will take your views into consideration when scrutinising the outline content documents.

Take the consultation

Please respond by midnight on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

What happens next

We will consider your responses as we scrutinise the outline content for the above T Level.

We will publish the final content for this T Level pathway in January 2021.

 

