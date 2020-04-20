Guidance on which data collections, services or requests will be cancelled, paused or will continue in the 2019 to 2020 academic year.

Details

This guidance applies to the collection of data, services and requests from all education and care settings, including local authorities, academy trusts and other providers.

To help reduce the burden on educational and care settings at this time, the Department for Education (DfE) and its agencies have cancelled or paused all but the most essential data collections, services and requests from educational and care settings until the end of June 2020.

Data collections which are paused will be reviewed and the pause period extended if necessary.

A decision on data collections or services which are not due to go live until later in the year will be made in due course.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page