Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2020 to 2021

Methodology for establishing maximum amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications and the maximum amounts for 2020 to 2021

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document describes the methodology for establishing maximum loan amounts for designated qualifications.

It confirms what the maximum loan amounts are for all designated qualifications, where learners start these qualifications between 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021 (inclusive).

This document covers the period of 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021 and is our current advice for the funding year. We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). We may publish further updates to this document about the impact of COVID-19 on our funding rules as these become clear. We will tell you about any changes in our ESFA update.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued hard work in these difficult times. For further information, please read this guidance to help schools and other education settings provide advice for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students about COVID-19.

