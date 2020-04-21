Service Children In State Schools (SCISS) is a voluntary affiliated network of state-maintained schools in England that have any number of service children on roll.

SCISS is led by a National Executive Advisory Committee (NEAC) comprising of headteachers; Local Authority officers/advisers; representatives from the 3 Armed Forces Families Federations and representatives from the Service Children Progression Alliance (SCiP), the DfE and the MOD’s Directorate for Children and Young People (DCYP) Global Education Team.

Published 13 August 2009
Last updated 21 April 2020

  1. Updated the page to reflect the current status update for the Service children in state schools organisation.

  2. Added a link to The Service Children’s Progression (SCiP) Alliance website.

  3. First published.

