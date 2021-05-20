A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges programme.

Documents

EdTech demonstrator schools and college programme: network list

HTML

EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: about the programme

HTML

Details

The EdTech demonstrator programme provides schools and colleges free peer-to-peer support on effective use of technology in education.

Phase 1 ran from April 2020 to March 2021. The original programme was refocused in April 2020 to help support remote teaching and working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Evaluation of Phase 1 will be available from summer 2021.

Phase 2 began in April 2021 and will run until March 2022. Further information on accessing support from the demonstrators is available.

During Phase 2, the demonstrator network will support schools and colleges to use technology to:

  • help students catch up
  • reduce teacher workload
  • manage their resources effectively
  • improve access to the curriculum
  • achieve wider improvement aims
  • support remote education if and when required

Support is tailored to the needs of each school and college, supported by a diagnostic tool which aligns with the Review your remote education provision framework.

Published 24 April 2020
Last updated 20 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the 'Allocation of funding' section in 'EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: about the programme' and the 'South West' section of 'EdTech demonstrator schools and college programme: network list'.

  2. Updated with details of phase 2, including updated descriptions of the programme, updated links and information on how to access, and an updated list of associated schools and colleges.

  3. Added expanded network of EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges.

  4. Added 18 additional successful applicant EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges.

  5. Added new attachment with information about the programme.

  6. First published.

