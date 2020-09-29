Secretary of State for Education issues sixth notice to modify pupil registration requirements for temporary pupils during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice October 2020

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice September 2020

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice August 2020

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice July 2020

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice June 2020

Education Act 1996: school registration modification notice May 2020

On 28 April 2020, the Secretary of State for Education issued a notice modifying section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the context of pupil registration (section 434 of the Education Act 1996). The specified time period of that notice was 1 May to 31 May 2020.

A second notice was issued on 28 May 2020 with a specified period of 1 June to 30 June 2020. A third notice was issued on 29 June with a specified period of 1 July to 31 July 2020. A fourth notice was issued on 28 July with a specified period of 1 August to 31 August. A fifth notice was issued on 27 August with a specified period of 1 September to 30 September.

The Secretary of State for Education has now issued a sixth notice with the same effect as the previous notices.This notice is relevant to all schools.

It modifies pupil registration requirements so that a child is not to be registered as a pupil at a school merely because education is provided for them at the school on a temporary basis for reasons connected with the coronavirus outbreak.

Other important duties and responsibilities that exist with regards to pupils in general continue to apply in relation to pupils who are attending a school other than the school at which they are registered as pupils.

The new notice applies from 1 October to 31 October 2020.

Published 30 April 2020
Last updated 29 September 2020

  1. Added a sixth notice for October 2020.

  2. Added a fifth notice for September 2020.

  3. Added a fourth notice for August 2020.

  4. Added a third notice for July 2020.

  5. Added a second notice for June 2020.

  6. First published.

