Dame Martina Milburn is stepping down as Chair of the Social Mobility Commission ( SMC ) from the end May 2020 so she can devote more time to her main role as Group Chief Executive of the Prince’s Trust. Interim arrangements will be put in place as soon as possible.

Dame Martina said:

I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as Chair of the Social Mobility Commission to devote 100 per cent of my time to my role as Group Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust. My responsibilities now cover a number of countries all of which are facing hardships due to COVID-19 and need additional support.

I am extremely proud of what I have achieved at the Commission over the last 2 years, including appointing 12 very diverse commissioners and producing a number of key research reports with many more in the pipeline. I hope the SMC , under a new Chair, continues this very important work, which remains as critical as ever at this time.

