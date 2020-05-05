Examples of practice for remote education from schools and academies across England.

These case studies share examples of remote education practice for schools during coronavirus. The Department for Education gathered them by consulting with schools and academies across England. Names of individuals and schools have been removed to protect their privacy.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Schools have been using various methods to adapt teaching practice for Resources Schools are using various methods to keep pupils interested and motiva Resources Schools have been using various methods to adapt the curriculum for re

Supporting pupils’ wellbeing

Adapting teaching practice for remote education

Adapting the curriculum for remote education

Keeping pupils motivated and engaged