Guidance for special schools, specialist colleges, local authorities and any other settings managing children and young people with complex special educational needs and disability (SEND).

Documents

Conducting a SEND risk assessment during the coronavirus outbreak

HTML

Details

Risk assessment guidance for settings managing children and young people with an education, health and care (EHC) plan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 19 April 2020
Last updated 7 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect the SEND regulations changes. Also added information about how the guidance affects children/young people with an EHC plan and a social worker and new information on how to keep staff and pupils safe and reduce the risk of infection in educational settings.

  2. First published.

