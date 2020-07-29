Guidance to help providers and employers deliver high-quality industry placements
T Level industry placements: delivery guidance
PDF, 551KB, 82 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
T Level industry placements: delivery guidance
HTML
Annex A: different models and approaches to delivery
PDF, 174KB, 6 pages
Annex B: industry placement notification form
ODT, 40.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Annex C: T Level Technical Qualification in Education and Childcare
PDF, 134KB, 2 pages
Annex D: industry placement supplementary recommendations
PDF, 59KB, 3 pages
Annex E: industry placement agreement template
ODT, 49.4KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Annex F: progress indicators
PDF, 237KB, 5 pages
Annex G: employer due diligence checklist
ODT, 51.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Annex H: student completion declaration form
ODT, 37KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Annex I: industry placement continuation notification form
ODT, 38KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Agriculture, Environmental and Animal care route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 278KB, 34 pages
Business and administration route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 499KB, 20 pages
Catering and Hospitality route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 289KB, 5 pages
Construction route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 916KB, 55 pages
Digital route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 463KB, 18 pages
Education and childcare route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 348KB, 10 pages
Engineering and manufacturing route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 941KB, 56 pages
Hair and beauty route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 514KB, 22 pages
Health and science route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 564KB, 31 pages
Legal, finance and accounting route: example industry placement objective templates
PDF, 663KB, 37 pages
This guidance will help providers and employers to deliver high-quality industry placements, which form a mandatory component of the T Level programme.
This guidance is for:
- the principals, senior leadership teams, governing bodies, trustees, and staff of all institutions delivering T Levels
- all institutions delivering T Level-style placements through the industry placement Capacity and Delivery Fund (CDF), and those considering offering T Levels
- industry and employers interested in or involved in delivering T Level or T Level-style industry placements, and their representative bodies
We have also published a guide for students to help them prepare for their placement.
We have published Agriculture, Environmental and Animal care route: example industry placement objective templates.
First published.