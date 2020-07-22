Information for schools and sixth-form colleges about the outcome of the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) 2016 to 2017.

Documents

Condition Improvement Fund 2016 to 2017: successful projects

ODS, 226KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Condition Improvement Fund 2016 to 2017: appeals guidance

Ref: DFE-00168-2016ODT, 169KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Condition Improvement Funding 2016 to 2017: successful projects funding amounts

ODS, 52.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Successful applications for 2016 to 2017

We invited Condition Improvement Fund-eligible (CIF) academies and sixth-form colleges in autumn 2015 to submit applications in December 2015. Over 3,500 applications were received.

We announced the outcome of CIF for 2016 to 2017 in March 2016, which invested over £435 million 1,276 projects across 1,030 academies and sixth-form colleges listed in ‘Condition Improvement Fund 2016 to 2017: successful projects’.

Following appeals in July 2016, an additional 57 projects were awarded funding. One further project was also awarded funding in September 2016.

Published 24 March 2016
Last updated 22 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Condition Improvement Funding 2016 to 2017: successful projects funding amounts' and updated details to the past tense.

  2. Added clarity in summary section

  3. Appeals section updated following the announcement of successful appeals for the 2016 to 2017 CIF round on 8 July 2016

  4. This page now includes the appeals guidance for the 2016 to 2017 CIF round.

  5. Replaced the pdf list of successful projects with an open document spreadsheet (ods) version.

  6. First published.

