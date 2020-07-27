An interactive tool to help schools and academies submit an accurate autumn census return.

Post-16 school census interactive tool: Excel 2010

XLSM, 465KB

Post-16 school census interactive tool: Excel 97-2003

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.67MB

Some institutions risk not getting the funding they should because of inaccurate data returns.

Our post-16 interactive census tool will help you understand how your data is used to calculate your post-16 funding, as well as helping you understand common errors and how they impact on the funding we calculate. It will be particularly useful to business managers and staff responsible for preparing and submitting the autumn school census return.

This tool is designed to

  • support the return of accurate post-16 school census data
  • help schools and academies understand how their school census data is used to calculate their post-16 funding
  • explain common errors and how they impact on the level of funding

It describes each element of the funding formula (student numbers, retention rate for example) and which parts of census data we use for each element. Each element is illustrated with example data.

The guidance is in an Excel workbook. Please make sure that macros are enabled after opening the tool so that the workbook functions properly.

Published 14 August 2015
Last updated 27 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated our post-16 interactive census tool to include information on T Levels and new elements of the funding formula.

  2. We have updated our post-16 interactive census tool

  3. We have updated our interactive post-16 census tool ready for academic year 2018 to 2019. The tool will help you understand how we use your data to calculate your post-16 funding, as well as helping you understand common errors and how they impact on the funding we calculate.

  4. Interactive tool school census spreasheets have been updated

  5. Updated for 2016 to 2017

  6. The post-16 census tool has been updated

  7. First published.

