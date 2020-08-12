 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Responsibility for Autumn Exams

Details
Hits: 255
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A guide for schools and colleges on who should enter students for autumn exams. It also explains the support DfE is giving for sites, invigilators and exam fees.

1. Key points

In most cases, students will use the grades they receive in the summer to move onto their next step. These grades will have the same currency as grades in previous years.

There will also be an opportunity for students to sit exams in the autumn.

In cases where students wish to sit exams, we expect the school or college that entered them in the summer to enter them in autumn and make sure they have somewhere to sit their exams.

There is an exception for students who are required to continue to study maths and/or English (that is where they have not yet achieved a grade 4 or above in maths or English language GCSE). In these cases, the school or college where the student is on roll from September will continue to be responsible for entering them.

The Department for Education (DfEExam Support Service will launch at the beginning of the autumn term and will help schools and colleges to book sites and invigilators where required. Schools and colleges will also be able to claim funding through the service if their autumn fees exceed any fee savings that awarding organisations are returning to them, following cancellation of summer exams.

We expect schools and colleges to pay fees for all students who were due to sit exams in the summer, rather than passing the cost on to students or their families.

‘Schools and colleges’ in this guidance refers to:

  • state-funded schools
  • further education, sixth form and tertiary colleges
  • independent training providers
  • independent schools
  • private exam centres

‘Autumn exams’ refers to the additional GCSE, AS and A level and Vocational and Technical Qualifications (VTQs) which are being held following the cancellation of exams and assessments in the summer. It includes the additional VTQs which will be held in the 2021 spring term.

2. Background

Following the cancellation of summer exams, students will receive calculated grades, wherever possible.

These grades will have the same currency as grades in previous years and we expect the vast majority of students to be able to use them to move on to their next steps.

The DfE has announced that there will be an opportunity for students to sit exams in the autumn 2020 and - for some VTQs - spring 2021 terms. These exams will act as a backstop to the summer arrangements. Students will be able to sit them if they are unhappy with their summer grade or if they need an improved result to move onto the next stage of their education. There will also be a small group of students for whom there is not enough evidence for a grade to be calculated in the summer, and it is particularly important that these students are able to sit exams in autumn 2020.

Advertisement

School buildings: construction framework
Resources
Information on the framework used to procure school building construct
ESFA Update: 12 August 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
The Piggott School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about The Pig

This guidance sets out schools’ and colleges’ responsibility for entering students to the autumn exams, how the cost of fees will be covered, and the support that DfE is providing for sites and invigilators (through the DfE Exam Support Service).

This guidance relates to all schools and colleges that are approved to deliver exams and assessments, whether or not they are state funded. It should be read alongside Ofqual’s decisions on its consultation on an additional GCSE, AS and A level exam series in autumn 2020, including the decision that exams should be available in all subjects.

3. Who is responsible for entering students for autumn exams?

We expect the school or college that entered students for the summer series to enter them for autumn exams (with the exception at 4, below). In the great majority of cases, the school or college that the student attended will know them, will have existing links with the relevant awarding organisation and will be aware of any reasonable adjustments that are needed. We know that students and their school or college will want to discuss the best next steps when results are released. In most cases, students will be able to use their summer grades to progress and their school or college will provide them with advice on this.

We expect schools or colleges to extend these arrangements to students who were private candidates in the summer (candidates who were not on roll but for whom they had made, or intended to make, an exam entry), as well as for students who were on their roll. This continuity will be especially important for some private candidates since it is more likely that there will not have been enough evidence to provide them with a summer grade, so autumn exams will be essential for many of them.

We appreciate that there will be cases where students, and schools or colleges, will want to agree different local arrangements between themselves. This will often be sensible - for example where a student has moved and it is a better experience and more practical for them to sit the exams at the new institution. However, our expectation is that the original school or college will take overall responsibility for ensuring that the candidate has somewhere appropriate to sit their exams if they wish to do so. Where a different arrangement is made, we expect the original school or college to be responsible for contacting the new institution and ensuring that students taking autumn exams are content and are not charged exam fees.

4. Students who are required to continue to study maths and/or English

For students who are required to continue to study maths and/or English (as part of ‘the condition of funding’), the school or college where the student is on roll from September will continue to be responsible for entering them for the qualifications, as they usually are.

Information for institutions on maths and English condition of funding can be found at 16 to 19 funding: maths and English condition of funding. Arrangements for these students will remain unchanged.

5. The DfE Exam Support Service

DfE will provide support for schools and colleges to run autumn exams. The DfE Exam Support Service covers: fees charged by awarding organisations, sites and invigilation. The assistance that will be provided on each of these areas is set out below (at sections 6, 7 and 8).

The service will launch at the beginning of the autumn term, alongside guidance on how to use it.

The support will be open to all types of schools and colleges running the additional autumn exams. These comprise:

  • state-funded schools
  • further education, sixth form and tertiary colleges
  • independent training providers
  • independent schools
  • private exam centres

The service will provide support for A and AS levels and GCSEs (with the exception below), VTQs and other general qualifications at level 1 / 2, level 2 and level 3, where students were entered for summer grades. Other VTQs, including Functional Skills, are not in scope.

The service will not cover English language and maths GCSE exams taken by students who did not achieve a grade 4 or higher in these subjects, because these exams take place in November in a normal year and schools and colleges will have planned and budgeted for them.

6. Support with paying fees

The awarding organisations are responsible for their own approach to charging fees for exams. We anticipate that they will charge fees for autumn exams in the usual way.

However, the government is clear that given the unique circumstances in which the autumn exams are being run, students themselves and their families should not have to meet the cost of fees if they want to enter. Schools and colleges should not face additional costs for fees, over and above what they would have paid had summer exams gone ahead.

We expect them to pay fees for students whom they are entering for autumn exams, whether or not those students are on their roll. The DfE Exam Support Service will provide funding if needed to ensure that schools and colleges do not incur a net loss, taking their autumn fees and any rebates/credit notes they receive in respect of summer exams together.

The awarding organisations are providing information to schools and colleges on any rebates they can expect in relation to summer exams. While awarding organisations will have incurred some savings from the summer, they will also have incurred costs, including providing students with calculated grades and preparatory work for the summer series that had already been completed before exams were cancelled. It is for the individual awarding organisations to decide on rebate arrangements, reflecting their particular circumstances.

We anticipate that the rebates schools and colleges receive will cover the costs of the autumn exams in many cases and we expect them to use these rebates to cover autumn fees. If a school or college’s additional fees for the autumn series exceed any summer rebate they receive, DfE will provide funding to cover this deficit. In order to ensure that no student is disadvantaged by needing to sit autumn exams, these arrangements will cover all schools and colleges, not just those in the state-funded sector.

DfE will not be providing funding in relation to any administrative fees charged by schools and colleges, over and above the fees charged by the awarding organisations. We do not expect schools and colleges to charge administrative fees to students who were on their roll in the summer. Where private candidates have already paid an administrative fee for the summer, we would not expect them to be charged twice.

Schools and colleges will be able to make claims for any deficit between the cost of their autumn fees and summer fee rebates later in the autumn term. They will need to submit evidence of their autumn fees and of summer fee rebates/credit notes received.

7. Site support

Schools and colleges will be able to use the government’s specialist venue supplier if they require sites to run autumn exams because it is not possible to do so on their own sites without disruption to study. The supplier will be available for bookings from the beginning of the autumn term. Schools and colleges will book sites using an online form and will agree arrangements with the supplier. These sites will be fully funded. The school or college will be responsible for overseeing the exams and assessments at the sites it books, including following the Joint Council for Qualifications’ guidance on alternative sites or appropriate guidance for VTQs set by the relevant awarding organisation.

Alternatively, schools and colleges can book their own sites and submit claims to DfE along with supporting evidence. The claims process will open later in the autumn term. Schools and colleges will be expected to seek value for money in booking sites, for example by sourcing 3 quotes for venues. We expect site costs to reflect typical local rates for the area, unless exceptional circumstances are demonstrated.

The service will not provide funding in relation to schools and colleges using their own premises to facilitate exams.

8. Invigilator support

Schools and colleges will be offered the opportunity to book Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checked invigilators through an approved supplier, when the service launches at the beginning of the autumn term.

Most schools and colleges will have made savings on invigilation costs, following the cancellation of summer exams. They will be able to claim back the deficit if their autumn invigilator costs exceed invigilator savings they have made in the summer. They should not make changes to the arrangements they have already made for summer invigilator payments as a result of this guidance. Schools and colleges should keep records of exams administered and may be asked to provide an explanation if they are claiming for high invigilator to student ratios. The claims process will open later in the autumn term.

Documents

School and college responsibility for autumn exams: guidance

HTML

Details

This guidance is for:

  • school and college leaders, heads of exam centres
  • teachers
  • students who were expecting to take exams this summer but who will not be able to receive a calculated grade
  • students concerned that their calculated grade might not reflect their performance had their exams gone ahead

There’s separate guidance on the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.

Published 22 May 2020
Last updated 12 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated guidance setting out the support that DfE is providing for autumn exams through the DfE Exam Support Service.

  2. First published.

Leave a comment:

Please leave a comment below:

Log in to your FE News account to continue the debate and help share best practice and innovation in the FE sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Response to media coverage about results in Scotland
Resources
A response to recent stories on exam results in Scotland this summer a
Government urges universities to hold places
Resources
The Universities Minister has written to all Vice-Chancellors asking t
Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of Vocational and Technical Qualifications and Other General Qualifications in 2020 to 2021
Resources
Advice on vocational and technical qualifications, and other general q
UK nationals in the EEA and Switzerland: access to higher education and 19+ further education
Resources
Access to higher education and 19+ further education, for UK nationals
UK nationals in the EEA and Switzerland: access to apprenticeships
Resources
Access to apprenticeships, for UK nationals coming to England from the
Set up your ILR and collect data with the Learner Entry Tool
Resources
A tool that helps smaller learning providers get the right structure f
Student Loans Interest Rates and Repayment Threshold Announcement
Resources
Annual updates to the Interest Rates and Thresholds of Income Continge
Centres for Excellence in Maths programme funding conditions
Resources
The conditions under which ESFA will pay the Centres for Excellence in
Ofsted to visit nurseries and childminders this autumn
Resources
Ofsted will start carrying out visits to some nurseries and childminde
School buildings: construction framework
Resources
Information on the framework used to procure school building construct
ESFA Update: 12 August 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
The Piggott School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about The Pig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4826)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page