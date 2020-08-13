This data is published on a regular basis. It gives the number of inspections and the outcomes for local authority, private and voluntary children's homes.
Schedule for the release of children’s homes inspection outcomes
June 2020: children's homes management information
December 2019: children's homes management information
June 2019: children's homes management information
December 2018: children's homes management information
September 2018: children's homes management information
June 2018: children's homes management information
March 2018: children's homes management information
December 2017: children's homes management information
September 2017: children's homes management information
June 2017: children's homes management information
March 2017: children's homes management information
December 2016: children's homes management information
September 2016: children's homes management information
June 2016: children's homes management information
March 2016: children's homes management information
December 2015: children's homes management information
September 2015: children's homes management information
June 2015: children's homes management information
March 2015: children's homes management information
December 2014: children's homes management information
Details
The data may be useful to review the inspection outcomes for the largest providers for monitoring and comparison, by:
- academics
- local authorities
- social care services
- children and social care providers
Last updated 13 August 2020 + show all updates
Uploaded children's homes management information for inspections carried out between 1 April 2020 and 30 June 2020. Also updated the release schedule for 2020.
Uploaded children's homes management information for inspections carried out between 1 September 2019 and 31 December 2019.
First published.