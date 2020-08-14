A list of academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2019

Academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2019

This list has been published to increase transparency in the sector and provide more information about the support ESFA provides to academy trusts.

It supplements the Academies consolidated annual report and accounts: 2018 to 2019, which reports on sector-wide expenditure and performance for the year ended 31 August 2019.

In 2018/19, trusts received financial support for different reasons and inclusion on this list cannot be taken as an indication of their past or current financial health. These reasons included:

  1. Facilitating the transfer of an academy into or out of a trust – to protect the financial stability of the new trust, enabling it to prioritise school improvement; or to secure the rapid transfer of academies, including those with significant challenges, out of a closing trust to protect pupils’ interests
  2. Securing financial stability – to prevent financial failure of trusts that could not be achieved through unfunded options
  3. Short term advance – to enable an academy trust to manage cashflow effectively over a 12-month period

Each decision to provide funding was and is made on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the governance, financial and educational circumstances at the trusts involved. ESFA works closely with the regional schools commissioners to ensure our joint strategy serves the best interests of the pupils and protects high quality education.

You can read more information about ESFA financial support for academy trusts.

Academy trusts are responsible for managing their own finances to enable the best educational outcomes for their pupils. Where a financial concern is forecast, trusts should take the appropriate steps to manage that concern. For more information, please see our Academy trust financial management good practice guide on deficit recovery.

Published 14 August 2020