 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Guidance for students going through Clearing

Details
Hits: 608
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Whether you go through Clearing after getting your exam results or you’ve not yet applied for university or college, you need to make sure your student finance is sorted.

If you’ve not applied for student finance yet

If you’re thinking of attending uni or college this year in England, you should apply for student finance before A-level results day. It’s easy to apply and only takes around 30 minutes. Just use your first choice of course and then change your application if you need to. Watch our film to learn how to make a student finance application.

It’s not too late to apply, #DontDelayYourPay and apply now for student finance to get funding as early as possible!

If you apply for a higher amount of student finance based on your household income, make sure to ask your parents or partner to provide their financial information as soon as possible to avoid delays to your application.

Your funding

Once you submit your application, we may award you the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan available before the start of your course while we process your household income details. You’ll get the rest of your money as soon as possible after your course starts

Find out the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan:

Living locationMinimum amount of Maintenance LoanMaximum amount of Maintenance Loan*
Living with parents £3,516 £7,987
Not living with parents and studying outside London £4,422 £9,488
Not living with parents and studying in London £6,166 £12,382

*Maximum amount of Maintenance Loan is based on the household income

Use our student finance calculator to find out how much you could be entitled to for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. There are different rates if you spend a year of a UK course studying abroad.

When will I get paid?

To pay your Maintenance Loan, we’ll need:

  • confirmation of registration from your university or college
  • your National Insurance Number
  • valid UK bank details

We pay the Maintenance Loan over 3 payments which are split at 33%, 33% and 34%. Payments are made on the first day of each term. Your first payment might be slightly less because you’ll receive the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan if you’ve applied late, and we want to make sure you have some money for the first day of your course.

Once we calculate your full entitlement, we’ll pay the difference straight away. Your second and third payments will increase too.

Example

Olivia is studying at Newcastle University and living in student accommodation. She applied too late for her student finance to be based on her household income before the start of her course. She’s been awarded the minimum Maintenance Loan of £4,422, which means her first payment of 33% is £1,459.

Reading School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Reading
Laptops, tablets and connectivity data as of 13 July 2021
Resources
How many laptops, tablets and routers we've delivered to help disadvan
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 8 July 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and ea

6 weeks after Olivia applied, her household income of £35,000 was processed. Now she qualifies for an additional Maintenance Loan of £3,708. We will pay Olivia the difference of £1,223 which was missed from her first payment. Her second payment will now be £2,682 and third payment will be £2,764 to reflect her new entitlement.

If you’ve already applied for student finance

You won’t need to do anything unless your university, college or course details change.

If your university, college or course changes

If you accept a place at university or college through Clearing, you’ll need to sign in to your student finance account and let us know of any changes. You must do this even if your UCAS application has changed - your student finance application is not linked to UCAS.

You’ll need to change the university or college on the application as well as your course. You should also tell us the correct tuition fee being charged for your new course.

If your living situation changes

It’s important that you update where you’ll be living on your application if this has changed, otherwise you might not get the right amount of Maintenance Loan. You should do this at the same time that you update your university or college and your course on your online account.

Example

Toby applied for student finance to go to his first choice, Manchester University, which meant he would have to move away from home and live in student accommodation. Based on his course and living location he was awarded the maximum Maintenance Loan of £9,488.

On A-level results day Toby did not get the grades he expected and was offered a place at Birmingham University through Clearing, this means Toby will be able to live at home with his parents while he studies.

While Toby updated his university and course details online, he also told us about the change to his living location. After 6 weeks, we reassessed his entitlement and he now qualifies for the maximum Maintenance Loan of £7,987 for living at home.

Making changes to your application

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to update your student finance application.

For full-time students, remember it’s #3ClicksToClearing:

  1. Sign in to your online account

  2. Change your uni, college or course details

  3. Submit, sit back, and relax - we’ll take it from here

Find more guidance on how to change your application for part-time and EU students.

It can take 6 to 8 weeks to approve any new applications or changes to existing applications. It’s important to apply or make changes as soon as possible.

After you’ve updated your application

We’ll review your application and get back to you to let you know if there’s any change to the amount of student finance you’ll be paid.

If your application is based on your household income, make sure your parents or partner give us their income details as soon as possible. Don’t forget, you could also get more student finance if your household income has dropped.

If you’ve been awarded the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan after applying for the higher amount and your entitlement changes, we’ll pay any money owed to you from the start of the course. Payments usually take 3 to 5 working days after you’ve been reassessed - you don’t need to wait till your next payment date.

If you’re a parent or partner of someone who’s applying for student finance

You’ll need to support their application with details of your household income so they can get as much student finance as possible. Visit our guide for more information on how to support an application.

Keep up to date

Keep up to date with all things #Clearing2021 by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Published 27 August 2020
Last updated 13 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Published updated guidance for students going through Clearing in academic year 2021 to 2022. Includes new Maintenance Loan amounts and guidance on how to change an application and what this means for a student's entitlement.

  2. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Open consultation: ​Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical and other general qualifications: 2021 to 2022​
Resources
Summary A joint consultation published by Ofqual and the Department fo
Research: Learning during the pandemic
Resources
A collection of 5 reports from Ofqual studying aspects of learning dur
Open consultation: Proposed changes to the assessment of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2022
Resources
Summary A joint consultation published by Ofqual and the Department fo
​Arrangements for the assessment and awarding of vocational, technical and other general qualifications: 2021 to 2022​
Resources
Summary A joint consultation published by Ofqual and the Department fo
Proposed changes to the assessment of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2022
Resources
Summary A joint consultation published by Ofqual and the Department fo
Learning during the pandemic - Ofqual research series
Resources
A collection of 5 reports from @Ofqual studying aspects of learning du
Proposals set out for exams and assessments in 2022
Resources
Exams expected to take place next year as Government and Ofqual launch
The Hamilton Commission publishes report on improving representation of Black people in UK motorspor
Resources
Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion, Sir @LewisHamilton and the R
Greater stewardship sets course for a greener future
Resources
Pension schemes are joining forces to ensure they can contribute to a
Reading School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Reading
Laptops, tablets and connectivity data as of 13 July 2021
Resources
How many laptops, tablets and routers we've delivered to help disadvan
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 8 July 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and ea

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 2 minutes ago

Here's an Intro ~ My name is Claude from London United Kingdom.  I am a 23 year old student, campaigner, author,  youth delegate and philanthropist... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a video in channel. 7 minutes ago

- London, United Kingdom

#TheClaudesSENLaw UK Petition and International Campaign

#TheClaudesSENLaw UK Petition and International...

Important Message for Everyone: Urgent Message: For Everyone, please all do the following "Watch, Listen, Share, Like, Visit Link in Bio, Add Your...

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya had a status update on Twitter 12 minutes ago

I'm going to ? Play:Fair for People and Planet on 17 July! Join me & take sustainable action to get your virtual ti… https://t.co/9PgVuBozSZ
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5875)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page