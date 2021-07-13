How accredited initial teacher training (ITT) providers can recruit trainees who are not UK or Irish nationals.

The points-based immigration system

All overseas nationals arriving to work or study in the UK from 1 January 2021, including those from the European Economic Area ( EEA ) and Switzerland, come under the UK’s points-based immigration system.

The type of visa trainee teachers from overseas need to apply for may depend on whether their teacher training course is salaried or unsalaried.

Unsalaried includes:

higher education institution programmes

school-centred initial teacher training ( SCITT ) programmes

) programmes School Direct fee-funded programme

Salaried includes:

School Direct salaried programme

Teach First Leadership Development programme

postgraduate teaching apprenticeships

Irish citizens can continue to enter, work and study in the UK under the Common Travel Area as they could previously.

Recruit by becoming a visa sponsor

Student visa - for unsalaried teacher training courses

Teacher training candidates can apply for a Student visa to train to teach in England if they are undertaking an unsalaried initial teacher training ( ITT ) course and:

they have an unconditional offer from a licensed sponsoring institution

they can financially support themselves during their studies in the UK

they can speak, read, write and understand English

Trainee teachers undertaking an unsalaried ITT course can apply:

up to 6 months before their course starts if they’re applying from outside the UK

up to 3 months before it starts if they’re applying from inside the UK

Sponsoring Student visas

To sponsor a Student visa your institution must be a licensed sponsor.

State-funded schools cannot sponsor Student visas.

You can check if your institution is already a licensed sponsor.

If you are not already a Student visa sponsor, you can apply for a student sponsor licence. This guidance covers further information about being a sponsor, including your responsibilities.

Skilled Worker visa - for salaried teacher training courses

Teacher training candidates can apply for a Skilled Worker visa to train to teach in England if they are undertaking a salaried ITT course and:

they are offered a salaried training place by a school that is a licensed Home Office employer sponsor

they can speak, read, write and understand English

their role pays at least £20,480 or the relevant minimum rate for unqualified teachers in England, whichever is higher (minimum rates for teachers are on the Get into Teaching website) - if they work part time, pro-rata rates can be used as long as they earn at least £20,480 a year

Trainee teachers undertaking a salaried ITT course can apply for a Skilled Worker visa up to 3 months before they are due to start work in the UK.

Sponsoring Skilled Worker visas

State-funded schools can sponsor Skilled Worker visas.

Schools can check if they’re already a licensed sponsor.

Schools can become a sponsor by following this step-by-step guidance. This guidance covers further information about being a sponsor, including your responsibilities.

Recruit without becoming a sponsor

Some visa routes in the points-based immigration system do not require you to sponsor the trainee.

Graduate visa

The Graduate visa is available to international students who have successfully completed their degree in the UK and been sponsored by a Home Office licensed student sponsor.

Those on a Graduate visa will be able to study, work or look for work in the UK for up to 2 years after completing their studies (3 years for PhD students) without a sponsor. This includes training as a teacher via either a salaried or unsalaried ITT course, if the course does not meet the requirements for a student visa.

Teachers or trainee teachers on a Graduate visa will be able to apply to switch to another visa route (such as the Skilled Worker visa) without having to leave the UK if they meet the requirements for the other visa route.

Youth Mobility Scheme visa

A Youth Mobility Scheme visa lasts for up to 2 years and is for young people aged 18 to 30 who have certain types of British nationality or are from certain countries. Young people can study or work while on this visa without a sponsor. This includes training as a teacher via either a salaried or unsalaried ITT course.

Teachers or trainee teachers on a Youth Mobility Scheme visa may be able to apply to switch to another visa route without leaving the UK. They’ll need to meet the requirements for the other visa route.

Other visas

Trainee teachers from overseas may be able to work or study in the UK on another type of visa.

Guidance is available about Family visas and the UK Ancestry visa.

EU Settlement Scheme

Citizens of the EEA or Switzerland might be able to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living, working and studying in the UK without applying for a visa.

The deadline for most people to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme was 30 June 2021.

Citizens of the EEA or Switzerland, and their family members, can still apply if they or a family member were living in the UK by 31 December 2020.

They must also either:

meet one of the criteria for a later deadline to apply

have ‘reasonable grounds’ for not applying by 30 June 2021

More information is available about the eligibility criteria for later applications to the EU Settlement Scheme.

Applications to the EU Settlement Scheme can also be made by those who already have pre-settled status and are applying for settled status.

International travel during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Global travel, including to the UK, may be affected by coronavirus (COVID-19). Overseas nationals should check their country’s advice as well as the UK’s advice to keep up to date with travel restrictions and self-isolation requirements on arrival in the UK.

The UK government has also published guidance about what to do if you need a visa to travel to the UK and has a Covid Immigration Helpline which can be emailed at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Further information is available for those affected by changes to UK immigration and borders due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Entry criteria for ITT

There is more information about ITT entry criteria.

Support for candidates

DfE offers an overseas qualification service for candidates via Get into Teaching. We can provide:

an initial verbal check to advise candidates on what their qualifications are equivalent to (this service is guidance only)

a written National Recognition Information Centre statement of comparability, paid for on behalf of the candidate, if the candidate requires one (available only to candidates who have already applied to ITT )

The verbal check is a candidate-based advice service only and provides guidance to candidates on their eligibility before they apply.

The final decision on eligibility still lies with the accredited ITT provider before an applicant enters teacher training.

You should encourage candidates to use this service before applying by calling the Get into Teaching Line on 0800 389 2500.

There is more information for overseas candidates.

13 July 2021 Updated information on the EU Settlement Scheme and International travel: coronavirus (COVID-19). 5 January 2021 Updated section on 'Recruit without becoming a sponsor'. Other formatting changes have been applied to reflect the end of the transition period. 3 December 2020 Updated to reflect the visa routes which are now open. 6 October 2020 Updated to reflect the new Student visa route which has now opened for applications. 16 September 2020 First published.

