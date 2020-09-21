Official statistics covering outcomes from initial teacher education inspections between September 2017 to August 2018.

Documents

Initial teacher education inspection (ITE) outcomes as at 30 June 2018

HTML

Initial teacher education inspections and outcomes as at 30 June 2018

PDF, 261KB, 8 pages

Initial teacher education inspections and outcomes as at 30 June 2018

MS Word Document, 534KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Initial teacher education inspection statistics as at 30 June 2018 charts, tables and data

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 676KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Initial teacher education as at 30 June 2018: inspection data for September 2017 to August 2018

View onlineDownload CSV 14.3KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Initial teacher education as at 30 June 2018: inspection data as at June 2018

View onlineDownload CSV 73KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Initial teacher education: methodology and quality report

PDF, 155KB, 10 pages

Initial teacher education June 2018 official statistics pre-release list

PDF, 59KB, 1 page

Details

These statistics covering initial teacher education (ITE) inspections and outcomes in England consist of:

  • main findings in HTML, PDF and word format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and CSV format
  • quality and methodology report in pdf format
  • pre-release access list in pdf format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 27 September 2018
Last updated 21 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced PDF files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

    Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019
    Resources
    Data covers the period 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019.DocumentsF
    State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2018
    Resources
    Provisional data for the period September 2017 to March 2018 and revis
    Chilean Chevening scholars meet Ambassador before travelling to the UK
    Resources
    Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK in 2021/202