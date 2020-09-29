The British Ambassador hosted a virtual farewell for three Honduran scholars going to the UK.

Farewell event for Honduras Chevening Cohort

The British Ambassador to Honduras, Nick Whittingham, sent off successful Chevening Scholarship recipients at a virtual meeting hosted with the awardees and members of the Chevening community in the county.

Every year, a group of outstanding Honduran scholars are selected to study different fields at UK universities under the prestigious Chevening Scholarship, funded by the British Government.

The three 2020-2021 scholars are:

  • Sonia Nohemy Medina Muñoz MA in Interior Design, University of East London
  • Allan Omar Hernández Cotto MSc in Mechatronics, University of Glasgow
  • Magdiel Francisco Aranda Linares MSc in Programme and Project Management, University of Warwick

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships are open from 3 September 2020. Find more information here: Chevening Honduras

