See a list of forthcoming hearings and meetings and find out what you'll need to do to attend as an observer.

Print this page

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, professional conduct panel hearings will take place either virtually or in person.

All professional conduct panel meetings will take place virtually. The panel’s decision for some professional conduct panel meetings may not be announced publicly.

Attend a professional conduct panel in person

Check forthcoming hearings to find out whether the hearing for an individual teacher will take place either online or in person. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least in 3 days in advance of the hearing to check whether a place is available and to pre-authorised.

You will not be allowed to attend a hearing in person if you have not been pre-authorised.

Due to social distancing rules, places for observers are limited and will be allocated on a case-by-case basis.

There’s Further information for observers attending a professional misconduct panel hearing in person ( PDF , 327KB, 12 pages).

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

If you develop coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms after attending a hearing, you must:

email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. immediately

immediately stay at home and arrange to have a test.

The most important symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of any of the following:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

Attend a virtual (online) professional conduct panel

Check forthcoming hearings to find out whether the conduct panel for an individual teacher will take place online or in person. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for further details.

List of forthcoming professional conduct panel hearings

Details on panel hearings and meetings will be published on this webpage at least 7 working days in advance.

See individual hearing details to find out whether it will be held in person or virtually.

Hearing: Mr Damien Ryan

Date and time: 14 December to 15 December 2020, 9.30a.m.

Location teacher worked: Rotherham, South Yorkshire

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Damien Ryan, formerly employed in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Meeting: Mrs Fran North

Date and time: 4 January 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Colchester, east England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Fran North formerly employed in Colchester, east England.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Resources IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Resources IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Hearing: Mr John Pugh

Date and time: 4 January to 6 January 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Bolton, Lancashire

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place in person. You must register to attend this hearing. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr John Pugh formerly employed in Bolton, Lancashire.

Meeting: Mr Jordan Leach

Date and time: 5 January 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Barnsley, Yorkshire and the Humber

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Jordan Leach, formerly employed in Barnsley, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Hearing: Mr Robert Warren

Date and time: 6 January to 8 January 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Truro, south west England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Robert Warren, formerly employed in Truro, south west England.

Meeting: Ms Donna Slater

Date and time: 8 January 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: London

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Jordan Leach, formerly employed in London.

Meeting: Mr Matthew McGuigan

Date and time: 11 January 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Middlesex, south east England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Matthew McGuigan, formerly employed in Middlesex, south east England.

Meeting: Mr Richard Stanley

Date and time: 7 January 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Cheshire, north west England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Richard Stanley, formerly employed in Cheshire, north west England

Meeting: Mr Michael Lee

Date and time: 11 January 2021, 9.00 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Cambridgeshire, east of England

This professional conduct panel meeting will take place virtually and should findings of fact be made, the professional conduct panel decision only will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Michael Lee, formerly employed in Cambridgeshire, east of England.

Hearing: Mr Matthew de Villiers

Date and time: 7 January 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Cornwall, south west England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mr Matthew de Villiers, formerly employed in Cornwall, south west England.

Set aside hearing: Ms Carole Ritchie

Date and time: 7 January 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Essex, east of England

This professional conduct panel set aside hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually.. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012 a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Ms Carole Ritchie.

Set aside hearing: Ms Laura Wilson

Date and time: 15 January 2021 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Bradford, Yorkshire and Humber

This professional conduct panel set aside hearing will take place virtually and will be streamed online from Cheylesmore, House, Coventry. You must register to attend this hearing virtually.. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012 a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider an application to set aside the prohibition order for Ms Laura Wilson.

Hearing: Mrs Barbara Phillips

Date and time: 13 January to 15 January 2021, 9.30 a.m.

Location teacher worked: Cheshire, north west England

This professional conduct panel hearing will take place at the offices of the Teaching Regulation Agency, Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Road, Coventry, CV1 2WT. You must register to attend this hearing. See further details on attending a conduct panel in person.

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel has been convened to consider the case of Mrs Barbara Phillips, formerly employed in Cheshire, north west England.

Contact

For further information on attending a hearing or meeting, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

4 January 2021 Formal Notice added for 13-15 Jan 2021 4 January 2021 Added FN 7 January 2021 and 15 January 2021 29 December 2020 Removed two Notices for 10th December 22 December 2020 Add FN - 7 January 2021 18 December 2020 Removed FN 14 December 2020 Added FN 6 to 8 January 2021, 7 January 2021 and 11 January 2021 x 2 Added FN for 4,5,8 January 2021 11 December 2020 Removed formal notice for 18 November to 20 November 2020 9 December 2020 Removed formal notice for 26 November 2020 to 27 November 2020 9 December 2020 Formal Notice added for 14 December 2020 3 December 2020 Added notices for 8,9,10 and 14-15 December 1 December 2020 Removed notice for 19-20 November 2020, added notice for a meeting on 8 December Formal notice added for 8 December 2020 1 December 2020 Formal notice removed for 16-17 November 15 October 2020 Notice for 19 October edited to reflect the correct date (19 October, was 12 October) 15 October 2020 Formal Notices Added for hearings of 26 an 27 October 2020 9 October 2020 First published.

Print this page