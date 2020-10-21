Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools and academies must follow.

PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021 (academies)

PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021 (local authorities and maintained schools)

Conditions of grant

Schools and local authorities must follow the terms and conditions set out in the PE and sport premium conditions of grant documents.

Published allocations

Access the published PE and sport premium allocations for 2020 to 2021.

Further information

Read more about how to use the PE and sport premium.

Published 21 October 2020