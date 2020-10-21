Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 21 October 2020

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 21 October 2020

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 21 October 2020

HTML

PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021
Resources
Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools and ac
UK students in the EU: continuing your studies from 1 January 2021
Resources
Contact your higher education provider to check whether your situation
Ofstedâ€™s equality objectives 2016 to 2020
Resources
Equality, diversity and inclusion objectives that Ofsted will focus on

Details

Items for further education

ArticleTitle
Reminderapprenticeship service new employer agreement
Reminderfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claim
Remindersubmit your final 2019 to 2020 ILR
Informationredundant apprentices - statutory instrument
Informationupdated apprenticeship funding rules for 2020 to 2021
Informationadult education budget (AEB) delayed assessments
Informationversion 4, ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
Informationincentive for hiring a new apprentice – recap

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Reminderfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claim
Informationcyber risk management webinar for RPA members
Informationteachers’ pay and teachers’ pension employer contribution grants for 2020 to 2021

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Reminderlocal authorities to submit grant return and use of funds statement by 31 October 2020
Reminderfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claim
Informationcyber risk management webinar for RPA members
Informationteachers’ pay and teachers’ pension employer contribution grants for 2020 to 2021
Published 21 October 2020