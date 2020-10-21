Contact your higher education provider to check whether your situation will change after the 31 December 2020.

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Study in the European Union

You can also read about the transition period.

Completing your studies in the EU from 1 January 2021

  1. Ask your higher education provider whether your situation will change after 31 December 2020.

  2. Read the FCDOliving in guide for the latest information on the country you’re studying in.

You will be eligible for broadly the same support as students from the EU member state you are studying in, as long as you are living there by 31 December 2020 and meet residency requirements.

UK nationals studying in the Republic of Ireland will continue to be covered by the Common Travel Area arrangements.

Erasmus+ students already studying in the EU on 1 January 2021

You should be able to continue with your placement. Speak to your home provider to confirm:

  • your placement will continue
  • if anything will change including whether there will be any additional fees or visa requirements

You should make sure both your home provider and host agree that it is safe to proceed as planned during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

You may need to make changes to your plans or start your placement at a later date if the situation changes.

Contact your provider to let them know of your plans if you need to return early from your placement.

Starting a new course in the EU from 1 January 2021

Read the guidance on starting a full degree course in the EU from 1 January 2021 if you’re considering your higher education options.

Support when you’re abroad

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic you:

  • should be ready to comply with local isolation, testing or quarantine requirements
  • will need to rely on the local healthcare system

Before starting your course you should take out comprehensive travel insurance while in the UK. It’s important to make sure all your health needs are covered.

Read guidance on what you can do if you need financial help when abroad and who you can contact for support when abroad.

You can contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission or the FCDO in London on 020 7008 1500 for help or advice if you need emergency help from the UK government while overseas because:

  • the country you are in will not allow you to travel back to the UK
  • there are no commercial travel options available
Published 15 March 2019
Last updated 21 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added information about travel insurance, making changes to Erasmus+ placements and support when you're abroad.

  2. Updated the title and summary to clarify that this guidance applies if there's a no-deal Brexit. The content emphasises the actions you'll need to take now to prepare for Brexit.

    PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools and ac
    ESFA Update: 21 October 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
    Ofstedâ€™s equality objectives 2016 to 2020
    Resources
    Equality, diversity and inclusion objectives that Ofsted will focus on

  3. First published.

Contents