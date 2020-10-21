Equality, diversity and inclusion objectives that Ofsted will focus on from 2016 to 2020 and reports on progress with improvements.

Documents

Ofsted’s equality objectives 2017 to 2020

PDF, 217KB, 5 pages

Equality objectives progress review 2018 to 2019

HTML

Equality objectives progress review 2017 to 2018

PDF, 1.41MB, 30 pages

Equality objectives progress review 2016 to 2017

PDF, 1010KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ofsted’s equality objectives 2016 to 2020

PDF, 263KB, 5 pages

Details

Ofsted’s equality objectives cover:

  • how we consider equality when we inspect and regulate
  • how we will ensure that our own staff, and those we contract with, have equality of opportunity

There are also equality objectives for 2020-2022 and annual reports on equality in Ofsted employment.

Published 28 April 2016
Last updated 21 October 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a link to the 2020-2022 equality objectives.

  2. Added new equality objectives progress review 2018 to 2019.

  3. Added a review of our progress in 2017 to 2018 against our equality objectives.

  4. Added Ofsted’s equality objectives 2017 to 2020.

  5. Published today: 'Equality objectives progress review 2016 to 2017'.

  6. First published.

    PE and sport premium: conditions of grant 2020 to 2021
    Resources
    Terms and conditions that local authorities, maintained schools and ac
    ESFA Update: 21 October 2020
    Resources
    Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
    UK students in the EU: continuing your studies from 1 January 2021
    Resources
    Contact your higher education provider to check whether your situation