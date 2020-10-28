Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 28 October 2020

ESFA Update academies: 28 October 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 28 October 2020

Adult education budget devolution operational guidance 2019 to 2020
This guide provides an overview of the adult education budget (AEB) de
Background to adult education budget devolution
This guide contains information for providers with a current Education
School workforce census 2020: notepad entries for COLLECT queries
A list of COLLECT queries and acceptable explanatory notes to help sch

Items for further education

Reminderfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claims
Information16 to 19 revenue funding allocations for 2020 to 2021
Informationcollege oversight, support and intervention
Informationvirtual conferences on inspections of apprenticeship training provision at levels 6 and 7
InformationTop 100 Apprenticeship Employers 2020
InformationNational Apprenticeship Awards 2020 - Regional Ceremonies

Items for academies

Reminderfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claims
Informationacademies accounts return 2019/20 guidance and resources
Information16 to 19 revenue funding allocations for 2020 to 2021
Informationupdated good practice guide for going concern in academy trusts
Informationview my financial insights (VMFI) tool update is now live

Items for local authorities

Reminderlocal authorities to submit grant return and use of funds statement by 31 October 2020
Reminderfunding claims 2019 to 2020 – final claims
Information16 to 19 revenue funding allocations for 2020 to 2021
Published 28 October 2020