Ofsted will carry out a survey to report on the implementation of T levels and the T-level transition programme in their first 2 years of operation.

The Department for Education has commissioned Ofsted to carry out a thematic survey on the implementation of T levels and the T-level transition programme. The survey will take place over their first 2 years of operation, 2020/21 and 2021/22.

T levels are challenging new technical qualifications at level 3. They are equivalent to 3 A levels and include a substantial industry placement. They are intended to deliver high-standard technical education to prepare young people to work in a number of important occupations that meet the needs of industry.

The T-level transition programme is targeted at students who are not yet ready to start a T level but who have the potential to undertake one following a programme of tailored support and preparation.

The first 3 T-level courses began in September 2020. They comprise:

  • design, surveying and planning for construction
  • digital production, design and development
  • education and childcare

Ofsted’s Deputy Director, Further Education and Skills, Paul Joyce, said:

We will be visiting a sample of providers delivering T levels and transition programmes from January 2021, either remotely or in person where consideration of public health measures permits.

Our inspectors will apply the education inspection framework (EIF) methodology to assess educational effectiveness and the quality of education. Our objective is to provide an independent overview of the quality of T levels.

The strengths, weaknesses, areas for improvement and good practice identified will be aggregated and fed back to the government, as well as to providers, employers, and learners.

An interim report on Ofsted’s findings will be published in September 2021 following the first year of the survey. The full report will be published in September 2022.

Published 4 December 2020