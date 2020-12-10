Information on looked-after children at both national and local authority levels for the financial year 2019 to 2020.

Documents

Children looked after in England including adoption: 2019 to 2020

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/children-looked-after-in-england-including-adoptions/2020

Details

This statistical release provides information about looked-after children in England for the year ending 31 March 2020.

The figures are based on data from the children looked after return (also known as SSDA903) collected from all local authorities.

Looked-after children statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone: Justin Ushie 01325 340817

Ofqual Consultation seeks views about exam advance information
Resources
Extra support for GCSE, AS and A level 2021 exams â€“ @Ofqual consulta
Support materials and advance information in 2021 GCSE, AS and A level exams
Resources
Summary Advance information about topics to be covered in GCSE, AS and
Flexible working: resources for teachers and leaders
Resources
Resources, including guidance and case studies, to help to promote fle

Published 10 December 2020