SLC Corporate Plan 2020-21 to 2022-23

Documents

SLC Corporate Plan 2020/21 to 2022/23

PDF, 423KB, 23 pages

Details

The Corporate Plan derives from the Corporate Strategy published last year, and sets out the plans for the next three years.

Ofqual Consultation seeks views about exam advance information
Resources
Extra support for GCSE, AS and A level 2021 exams â€“ @Ofqual consulta
Support materials and advance information in 2021 GCSE, AS and A level exams
Resources
Summary Advance information about topics to be covered in GCSE, AS and
Flexible working: resources for teachers and leaders
Resources
Resources, including guidance and case studies, to help to promote fle

Published 10 December 2020