Summary

Advance information about topics to be covered in GCSE, AS and A level exams in 2021 and support materials in exams in England.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

Students’ education has been disrupted this year by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. To make exams in 2021 less daunting for GCSE, AS and A level students, for many subjects they will be told in advance some of the topics that will or won’t be on the papers, helping them to manage their revision.

For some subjects, students will be given support material in the exams, such as formulae and equations.The exact approach will vary by subject.

Before completing the survey, please make sure that you have read one of the documents on this page or watched the video below.

We’d like to hear your views on how these changes should be used. You have until 11:45pm on 20 December to respond.

Support materials and advance information in 2021 GCSE, AS and A level exams

Documents

Support materials and advance information for GCSE, AS and A levels in 2021 (html)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6726HTML

Support materials and advance information for GCSE, AS and A levels in 2021 (pptx)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6726MS Powerpoint Presentation, 16.9MB

Support materials and advance information for GCSE, AS and A levels in 2021 (odp)

Ref: Ofqual/20/6726ODP, 16.9MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 10 December 2020