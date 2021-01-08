A financial notice to improve issued to Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial notice to improve: Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited

PDF, 176KB, 13 pages

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Penny Bridge Church of England Primary School Limited.

Published 8 January 2021