Ofqual’s response to the second stage consultation for DfE’s review of post-16 qualifications at level 3 in England.

Documents

Qualifications Review Consultation Response

Ref: Ofqual/21/6738HTML

Details

Ofqual supports the government’s intention to increase confidence in level 3 qualifications, ensuring that there are clear opportunities for learners to progress from high quality qualifications into skilled employment or further study. Independent regulation will play a critical role, both in achieving this intention and ensuring an effective qualifications market is available to learners.

This response was sent to the Department for Education on Monday 4 January 2021.

Primary assessments: future dates
Resources
Future dates for key stage 1 and key stage 2 tests (commonly referred
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Richard Stanley
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Matthew de Villiers
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Published 18 January 2021