Future dates for key stage 1 and key stage 2 tests (commonly referred to as SATs), phonics screening check, multiplication tables check and reception baseline assessment.

Future dates for primary assessments are detailed below to assist schools with their forward planning. Schools must keep these periods free for administering the assessments.

2020/21 academic year

Key stage 1 and key stage 2 assessments

The national curriculum assessments due to be held in summer 2021, including tests, teacher assessments and the phonics screening check, have been cancelled.

Multiplication tables check

Schools can choose to administer the optional multiplication tables check within the 3-week period from Monday 7 June. Further guidance will be published in March 2021.

2021/22 academic year

Reception baseline assessment

Schools must complete the reception baseline assessment for each child in the first six weeks after they enter reception.

Key stage 1

DateActivity
May 2022Key stage 1 test period
Week commencing Monday 6 June 2022Phonics screening check week

Key stage 2

The key stage 2 tests are timetabled from Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May 2022.

Multiplication tables check

Schools must administer the multiplication tables check within the 3-week period from Monday 6 June 2022.

Published 18 January 2021