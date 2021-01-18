Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Richard Stanley

PDF, 188KB, 14 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Richard Stanley

Teacher reference number: 9841927

Teacher’s date of birth: 26 September 1971

Location teacher worked: Leeds, Yorkshire and the Humber

Dates of professional conduct panel: 7 January 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Richard Stanley formerly employed in Leeds, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Published 18 January 2021