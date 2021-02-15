A financial notice to improve issued to St Mary's College

Documents

Financial notice to improve: St Mary's College

PDF, 229KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Closed: Additional schedule: St Mary's College

PDF, 315KB, 4 pages

Closed: Financial notice to improve: St Mary's Covering Letter

PDF, 228KB, 2 pages

Closed: Financial notice to improve: St Mary's College Letter

PDF, 307KB, 3 pages

Details

The letter serves as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at the St Mary’s College

Published 15 March 2017
Last updated 15 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. A financial notice to improve has been issued to St Mary’s College replacing the March 2017 publication.

  2. Additional schedule for St Mary's Sixth-Form College has been added.

  3. First published.

