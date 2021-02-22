What you need to know about registering with Ofsted if you want to open or manage a residential holiday scheme for disabled children.

Introduction to residential holiday schemes for disabled children

This guide sets out what a residential holiday scheme is and what you must do if you intend to open one.

You should also read our main guide to registration, which applies to all children’s social care services.

View Ofsted’s registration services and forms.

Published 7 April 2014
Last updated 22 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Revised throughout for clarity.

  2. Updated to reflect the June 2016 amendments to the inspection framework.

  3. First published.

