What all special schools and other specialist settings will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Additional operational guidance for special schools, special post-16 institutions and alternative provision

PDF, 481KB, 44 pages

Rapid asymptomatic testing in specialist settings

HTML

Details

This guidance applies to:

  • special schools
  • special post-16 institutions (SPIs)
  • other specialist settings, such as hospital schools
Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 22 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Additional operational guidance for special schools, special post-16 institutions and alternative provision'. Removed 'Guidance for special schools, specialist post-16 providers and alternative provision during the national lockdown' and 'Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings'.

  2. Updated the guidance on rapid asymptomatic testing to include changes to daily contact testing advice, information on the rollout of testing to primary school staff and further guidance on the different approaches to testing.

  3. 'Guidance for special schools, specialist post-16 providers and alternative provision during the national lockdown' updated with information about attendance, recording and remote education expectations.

  4. Published additional guidance for special schools, specialist post-16 providers, and alternative provision (including hospital schools) during the national lockdown.

  5. Added 'Mass asymptomatic testing in specialist settings'.

  6. Updated section on pregnant employees.

  7. Added information about tier 4 restrictions.

  8. Updated the isolation period from 14 days to 10 days from the day after an individual tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

  9. Updated sections on assessment and accountability, and contingency planning for remote education.

  10. Guidance updated to address the lifting of the national restrictions from 2 December 2020. Amendments to key policy areas have been made to reflect the local restriction tiers.

  11. Updated guidance on SEND legislation (to reflect that temporary changes have now ceased), the system of controls, residential settings, attendance, workforce, safeguarding, wraparound provision and extra-curricular activity, curriculum expectations, behaviour expectations and contingency planning for remote education.

  12. Added links to the 'Education and childcare settings: New National Restrictions from 5 November 2020'.

  13. Replaced references to “local lockdowns” with references to the local COVID alert levels.

  14. Updated the section on managing confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

  15. Amended the information on risk assessments for those with an education, health and care plan.

  16. Updated guidance to reflect the actions special schools and other specialist settings need to support full opening from the start of the autumn term. The main changes are listed at the start of the document.

  17. First published.

    Coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium: allocations
    Resources
    Details the coronavirus (COVID-19) catch-up premium allocation tables
    Transforming SLC to support the post-Covid economy
    Resources
    Paula Sussex discusses the importance of transforming SLC to underpin
    Scams: how you can avoid them
    Resources
    We want you to be aware of tactics fraudsters use and how to stop them